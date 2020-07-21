We may be home, but we’ve sure been busy!

We’ve been busy saving Space City!, The Rag‘s historic Houston cousin that published in the late ’60s-early ’70s. We have digitized the entire run for online access. You can find the full Space City! collection here. We are now working on a book about Space City! — similar to our earlier effort, Celebrating The Rag, that received national acclaim. We need your help to make the book happen.



Our syndicated Rag Radio show continues to be one of the most influential progressive radio programs in the country, and we are now producing all-new shows from our home studio. Host Thorne Dreyer is now working with the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History on a book of Rag Radio interviews.

The Rag Blog — now in its 15th year — is still publishing a lively selection of art and articles from a progressive viewpoint with national and international distribution.

NJP Publishing has published two new books this year, and five since our initial — and highly successful — effort, Celebrating The Rag.

