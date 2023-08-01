ALICE EMBREE | VERSE | The brutality of August

The clock was stopped at 11:48 a.m. I took this photo the day they dedicated the memorial.

On August 1, many of us remember the 1966 University of Texas tower shooting. Fifty years later, in 2016, the University of Texas in Austin finally honored the victims of that mass shooting with a ceremony. The clock was paused. A bagpipe payer led a solemn march from the main mall of the campus to the site where a memorial plaque was dedicated. Keith Maitland’s movie Tower honored the heroism shown by many that day. This poem, written in 2012, refers to Claire Wilson James, a survivor of the shooting.



The brutality of August

I try to fill the birdbath each day

One day missed and it becomes bone dry

Birds perch on its lip and leave

Dismayed

The rosemary needs water

Her leaves begin to close,

The tips of fronds turn down

As though they have given up.

Not as bad as last year, we say.

But in July I begin to dread August

To fear the searing heat

That leeches moisture from my skin

Turns ground cover into dust.

And I think of August 1, 1966

Forty-six years ago.

Claire hit by Whitman’s bullet

Her partner lying dead beside

Her baby stilled inside her

On the university mall

Beneath the tower still raining bullets

With its slogan “ye shall know the truth”

We were so innocent before that day

Before we learned to fear August.

Alice Embree

Austin, Texas

This poem first appeared in Looking Glass, a collection of poems by Alice Embree, published in 2018, by the New Journalism Project.