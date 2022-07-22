Larry Piltz : VERSE | my god is godzilla

my god is godzilla

my god is godzilla

he too is a killa

gets some kind of thrilla

and makes a big dilla

of the whole magilla

by getting his filla

keeping it rilla

like an Attila

or rabid gorilla

calls it god’s willa

from up in his villa

though I think it’s real silla

for some Jack or some Jilla

to die on that hilla

to swallow that pilla

for someone’s godzilla

are we doing that stilla

if you don’t stop who willa

is your god a godzilla

who sends you the billa?



is your god a godzilla

who starts a home war

for the wealth of the rich

and keeps so many poor

by hook, crook and rook

and gets really sore

if you get too uppity

asking for more

than crumbs on a plate

says that’s what your plate’s for

and when you went hungry

passed right by your door

for your family’s survival

is that what’s in store

a godzilla revival

as war comes full-bore

to schools and concerts

to school boards and stores

to plazas and churches

godzilla wants more

especially your sacrifice

as the war lurches

toward those we adore

with their lives on the verges

godzilla will roar

at your internet searches

what’s a synonym for gore

godzilla demands dirges

kids die evermore

as your kids he purges

on their classroom floor

we need DNA kits

for this red tide and mud

as godzilla takes bids

for who gets to spill blood

while the gun truth gets hid

and blood turns to flood

is your god a godzilla

who wages home war

and spills the blood

as blood turns to flood

so this is home war

Larry Piltz

Indian Cove

May 30, 2022

[Larry Piltz is an Austin-based writer, poet, and musician.]