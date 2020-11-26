In alphabetical order for your convenience.

If you don’t like this list, make up one of your own. There are plenty of criminals in high office and at the head of corporations.

Jair Bolsonaro, homophobic, corrupt Brazilian president and Trump-worshipper, guilty of nepotism, led assault on the Amazon rainforest, broke down separation of church and state, and a disgrace to the nation’s 211,000,000 people.

Roy Cohn died in ’86 but his spirit is alive and well in the Trump administration, gave Jews and homosexuals a bad name, eternally damned for helping to send Rosenbergs to the electric chair.

Rudy Giuliani, slimeball, opportunist extraordinaire, hired gun for Trump, went everywhere his master told him to go, brought shame down on himself from Ukraine to Pennsylvania.

Alexander Lukashenko, old line Communist, ruled like a Stalinist and earned the wrath of Belarusians. Known as Europe’s “Last Dictator,” though that seems unlikely.

Mitch McConnell, the senior Senator from Kentucky, used his power to block the Dems and their legislation, pack the Supreme Court, and bolster Trump down to the bitter end.

Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary, Trump mouthpiece, refused to wear a mask, tested positive for COVID-19, living proof that you don’t have to be male to fudge facts.

Rupert Murdoch, arch media mogul, pandered to the right, fed racism and sexism, perverted the First Amendment, enthroned lying and lies, polluted channels of communication.

Mike Pence, VP, aided and abetted Trump crimes and criminality, a nasty foe of LGBT rights, enemy of women’s right to choose and self-proclaimed Christian who gave Christianity a bad name.

Roger Stone, longtime bagman for Republicans with a record of witness tampering, lying to investigators,and kissing the asses of his superiors.

Donald Trump, the worst-ever president of the U.S., befouled the White House, tampered with the Constitution and aimed to end democracy. Will occupy the innermost circle of hell.

Melania Trump, First Lady, president’s whore, foul-mouthed neo-fascist fashionista.

[Jonah Raskin is the author of For the Hell of It: The Life and Times of Abbie Hoffman recently translated into French and published in France under the title, Pour le plaisir de faire la révolution.]