Joshua Brown :
POLITICAL CARTOON | Horses' asses of the Apocalypse

Posted on September 23, 2020 by Thorne Dreyer
Previous installments are archived at
http://www.joshbrownnyc.com/ldw.htm
This entry was posted in RagBlog

1 Response to Joshua Brown :
  1. Allen Young says:
    September 24, 2020 at 7:19 am

    I have no artistic skill. I marvel at the way this artist portrays Trump and McConnell. Trump, with his hair, must be fairly easy. But with just a few strokes of his pen, Joshua Brown drew a man that is obviously McConnell. This is dark humor for sure — so much death and suffering that could have been avoided. Two evil men out to destroy American democracy. The idea that Trump might continue as president is frightening to me and just about all of my friends and family.

