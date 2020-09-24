Thorne Webb Dreyer, Editor
POLITICAL CARTOON | Horses’ asses of the Apocalypse
I have no artistic skill. I marvel at the way this artist portrays Trump and McConnell. Trump, with his hair, must be fairly easy. But with just a few strokes of his pen, Joshua Brown drew a man that is obviously McConnell. This is dark humor for sure — so much death and suffering that could have been avoided. Two evil men out to destroy American democracy. The idea that Trump might continue as president is frightening to me and just about all of my friends and family.