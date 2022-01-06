The Christmas Keys, a True Carol in Limericks
On Christmas Eve
I lost my keys
then dreamt of a very high bridge
that spans a river
fast and wide
that flows below a ridge
and on that ridge
a town grew up
and spreads out here and there
along the streams
and down underground
and way into the air
and every day
come pain or shine
her people do declare
it’s time to walk
our bridge and back
just to show we dare
there are no cars
or trucks allowed
the bikers walk their bikes
the rest will stroll
while wheelchairs roll
and some will briskly hike
we’ll bring our chairs
and stools and cushions
and sit a spell or two
there are plenty of hugs
and no one pushin’
with smiles and handshakes too
these are our rules
our people tools
at work here on our bridge
back home at night
our hearts still bright
we live them on our ridge
On Christmas Day
I found my keys
almost under my feet
I’d walked right by them
about fifty times
I finally feel complete
I’d looked everywhere
both day and night
and couldn’t find a trace
looked on the ground
and under things
and glanced at outer space
but I couldn’t find them
till I let them go
and walked onto our bridge
where everything I need is
look someone brought a fridge
and hooked it up to a solar panel
backup power from the river channel
with all the love I could ever handle
and a great view of our ridge
our town the brightest candle
my life a privilege
Yes there’s quite a view
from our high bridge
and quite a town
up on our ridge
and in it, our real keys
are what each other sees
my love is found in these
and each day is a privilege
[Larry Piltz is an Austin-based writer, poet, and musician.]
Sounds like a poem about Corpus Christi, and our magnificent new bridge to be completed in 2023.
Best,
Frances