The Wrens of Consciousness
Fittingly and unfailingly
in flits and a flash
tiny and so brash
flirting with bright dusk
still time enough to busk
a spring wren couple
fly in and out and to
wisp branch tips
and alight each stop anew
on their silhouette trips
from one tree to another
one rising over the other
browsing to nourish
excited to flourish
in wing-lifted dashes
avoiding deft crashes
one following the other
a sister with her brother
and a nest to tend
at day’s logical end
their own place to stay
in their tidy wren way
tiny against the sky
a shining love they try
Larry Piltz
May 22, 2020
Indian Cove/Wren Hollow
[Larry Piltz is an Austin-based writer, poet, and musician.]
- Find more articles and poetry by Larry Piltz on The Rag Blog.]