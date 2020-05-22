The Wrens of Consciousness

Fittingly and unfailingly

in flits and a flash

tiny and so brash

flirting with bright dusk

still time enough to busk

a spring wren couple

fly in and out and to

wisp branch tips

and alight each stop anew

on their silhouette trips

from one tree to another

one rising over the other



browsing to nourish

excited to flourish

in wing-lifted dashes

avoiding deft crashes

one following the other

a sister with her brother

and a nest to tend

at day’s logical end

their own place to stay

in their tidy wren way

tiny against the sky

a shining love they try

Larry Piltz

May 22, 2020

Indian Cove/Wren Hollow

[Larry Piltz is an Austin-based writer, poet, and musician.]