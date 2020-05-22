Larry Piltz :
VERSE | The Wrens of Consciousness

Posted on May 22, 2020 by Thorne Dreyer

Wrens, male and female. Illustration by John Gerrard Keulemans, 1888 / Wikimedia Commons.

The Wrens of Consciousness

Fittingly and unfailingly

in flits and a flash

tiny and so brash

flirting with bright dusk

still time enough to busk

a spring wren couple

fly in and out and to

wisp branch tips

and alight each stop anew

on their silhouette trips

from one tree to another

one rising over the other

browsing to nourish

excited to flourish

in wing-lifted dashes

avoiding deft crashes

one following the other

a sister with her brother

and a nest to tend

at day’s logical end

their own place to stay

in their tidy wren way

tiny against the sky

a shining love they try

Larry Piltz
May 22, 2020
Indian Cove/Wren Hollow

[Larry Piltz is an Austin-based writer, poet, and musician.]

This entry was posted in RagBlog and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.