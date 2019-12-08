Event: Fundraiser for TeXchromosome

What: Live music, Funky Fleamarket, Silent Auction

When: Saturday, December 14,1-7 p.m.

Where: Peace House Farm

Address: 709 Emerald Wood Dr., Austin, TX 78745

Music: (In order) Pauline Reese, Emily Grace Clark, Shelley King, Noelle Hampton, Elizabeth Lee, Christina Christian

Admission: Donation at the door supports TeXchromosome

There will be a benefit for TeXchromosome — an organization that empowers women artists by showcasing their talents — at the Peace House Farm, 709 Emerald Wood Dr. in Austin on Saturday, December 14, from 1-7 p.m.



TeXchromosome is dedicated to building creative and reciprocal relationships that benefit and sustain the artist as well as the community. As they say on their Facebook page, “they nurture humanity, not vanity.”

There will be a fleamarket and silent auction at the event and performing live will be, in order of appearance, Pauline Reese, Emily Grace Clark, Shelley King, Noelle Hampton, Elizabeth Lee, Christina Christian.