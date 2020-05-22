Enchanted Rock

Native American Heritage

So he sat on Enchanted Rock with me

and played his flute – gently, slowly…

Heat and the rock and the green of the day

made the slow flight of turkey vultures hold sway

We sat until time stopped. Then saw the stillness change.

A thin roadrunner stretched her feet towards his flute,

coming as close as any wild creature may. He continued to play.

It seemed that thin bird leaped a little, moving to the motion

of the winged flute, and her dance as natural as the sky

We smiled, and watched, as that roadrunner strutted by

Amused, bemused and never knowing why

A flute and four eyes could conjure up fauna

to be so attracted as to dance on by.

Thom Woodruff

Austin

[Austin poet Thom Woodruff (Thom the World Poet) was named State of Texas Beat Poet Laureate, 2020-2022, by the National Beat Poetry Foundation, Inc.]