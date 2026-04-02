JAN LANCE / RETIREES / Senior Solidarity

By Jan Lance /The Rag Blog / April 2, 2026

Protecting Retirement Now and for the Future

The Texas Alliance for Retired Americans (TARA) wants you!

Jan Lance will be on Rag Radio, 2-3 CT, Friday, April 3, 2026

KOOP 91.7 FM

TARA’s Senior Solidarity campaign focuses on four issues – Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Voting Rights. We want to make sure candidates hear from seniors about these issues. If elected, we want to see them co-sponsor four pieces of legislation in the U.S. Congress. TARA will take this campaign to voters, community groups, and union locals as well as to candidate forums and congressional offices.

SOCIAL SECURITY: SS Trustees project that the trust fund will become insolvent in 2033 after which SS will only pay 77% of scheduled benefits.

Take immediate action to guarantee long-term SS solvency. Scrap the cap AND restore cuts to Social Security Field Offices. SUPPORT The Social Security Expansion Act S.770 and H.R. 1700 to extend Social Security’s solvency for 75 years. SUPPORT Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act H.R. 1876.

MEDICARE: The CMS WISeR (Wasteful & Inappropriate Service Reduction) pilot program expands AI-generated prior authorization into Traditional Medicare in AZ, NJ, OH, OK, TX and WA, paying AI companies to deny claims.

Tell CMS to end the WISeR pilot program NOW! SUPPORT The Smarter Act H.R. 5940 and S. 3480 to prohibit implementation of the WISeR model.

MEDICAID: Deep cuts to Medicaid in the Republican Budget Bill put many health care services for seniors at risk including home and community-based services and nursing home care. The cuts put rural hospitals and nursing homes at risk of closure.

Ensure that Medicaid is fully funded and accessible. SUPPORT legislation to fully restore Medicaid funding and staffing levels.

VOTING RIGHTS: States have erected barriers that make it harder to vote. Federal officials promote gerrymandering designed to maintain power, demand confidential state voter data, and erode the Constitutional right of states to conduct elections.

SUPPORT the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to strengthen legal protections against discriminatory voting policies and practices. OPPOSE new versions of the Save Act,

Find more information on these issues at Alliance for Retired Americans.

To get involved, visit TARA’s website or connect through Facebook.

[Jan Lance is President of the Austin Chapter of Texas Alliance for Retired American (TARA Austin) and Secretary of the TARA state executive board. She is a retired public school teacher and textbook editor. Jan has the great fortune to be Yaya to two perfect grandchildren.]