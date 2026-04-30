ALICE EMBREE / MAY DAY! MAY DAY!

NO WORK / NO SCHOOL / NO SHOPPING

By Alice Embree / The Rag Blog / April 30, 2026

On May 1st, we celebrate the original Labor Day, International Workers Day, that commemorates the May 1, 1886, General Strike in the United States for an eight-hour day. May Day is a day to celebrate the proud history of the international labor movement and the brave people worldwide who have dedicated and sacrificed their lives to create a better world. May Day 2026 will demonstrate the power of collective action and solidarity. Join your fellow workers, classmates, and neighbors to rally and march.

Find out what is happening where you are located at MAYDAYSTRONG.

In Austin on May Day:

Rally Friday, May 1, 2026: 5:30 pm

Austin City Hall, 301 W 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

March to Capitol Grounds: 6:00 pm

Hosted by the Austin Central Labor Council

WEATHER UPDATE: Due to expected rain in Austin, organizers are developing contingency plans for the Central Labor Council May Day Labor Fair. The May Day Rally and March won’t be affected.

RAG RADIO, on MAY DAY

Texas State Employees Union (TSEU) activists Anne Lewis and Frank Netscher will highlight May Day’s history and discuss the 2026 mobilizations with guest host Alice Embree.

In San Marcos on May Day:

And on Saturday, May 2nd: