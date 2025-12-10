LARRY PILTZ / VERSE / Save The Futures

Save The Futures
To save our futures
we’ll need supplies of sutures
to stitch tightly up with courage
the scourges
violent urges
to bind the wounds and spare the dirges
caused by those who sow reckless harm
who’ve chosen their dharma karma and smarm
We’ve been intentionally riven
by people driven
to bring suffering
we’ll need lots of wound closure
lots of buffering
and infinitely less exposure
to those cruel inhumane
and savage false savants
and their callous affronts
those bloody dilettantes
who are truly the insane
Tyrannical persecutors lust
with the imagination of rust
fascists prizing precious hates above all else
these false idols and false gods
those proud zealous clods
obsessed with their fearful inadequate selves
to them it’s oppression or bust
They are the retread undead
grievances are what they’re gladly fed
and it’s our bodies they’d snatch
if they could would kill our souls
these unmitigated assholes
those sons of hitlerites
these daughters of spite
these generations of vipers
fascinated by obvious lies
dazzled by windshield wipers
and painfully frazzled by truth
it doesn’t take a sleuth
to think them down to size
look them in the eyes
and try not to laugh
at those whose dumb wrath
seek a bloodbath
If only it were only graft
and venal corruption
and not a fully unhinged
fascist disruption
to drag our nation
from its fragile stable station
down to their level of infantilization
with its primitive rage
in permanent end-stage
all or nothing demented rampage
and who act the sage
reciting warped tragic history
while pretending innocence intrigue and mystery
these schemers nightmare dreamers
harebrained screamers
with apologies to hares
the comparison’s unfair
Hares wouldn’t claim victimization
and brag about a sadistic vindication
while reducing civilization
to its violent bare essential
the brutal quintessential
their illness acutely mental
they who deny asylum
to those tortured and hounded
their bodies minds pounded
by those in their fellow fascist phylum
these ogres of the species
their minds full of feces
they consider inspiration
as the corpses high they pile them
Why their desperation
for total desensitization
are they jealous of a nation
who can feel emotion sensation
that doesn’t promote annihilation
and can compete on a fair playing field
of honesty, intelligence, and kindness
mostly without sword and shield
do they know they can’t be healed
by their sociopathic blindness
of only themselves they can care
while they brazenly malign us
Among leaves of grass they are weeds
dispensing poison’s seeds
their life a coward’s dare
their threat an existential bet
now we must do our share
their brutal quintessential is not here yet
be wild and free like the hare
with its survivor’s clever stare
and accept their cowards’ dare
Larry Piltz / The Rag Blog / November 2025