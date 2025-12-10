LARRY PILTZ / VERSE / Save The Futures

Save The Futures

To save our futures

we’ll need supplies of sutures

to stitch tightly up with courage

the scourges

violent urges

to bind the wounds and spare the dirges

caused by those who sow reckless harm

who’ve chosen their dharma karma and smarm



We’ve been intentionally riven

by people driven

to bring suffering

we’ll need lots of wound closure

lots of buffering

and infinitely less exposure

to those cruel inhumane

and savage false savants

and their callous affronts

those bloody dilettantes

who are truly the insane



Tyrannical persecutors lust

with the imagination of rust

fascists prizing precious hates above all else

these false idols and false gods

those proud zealous clods

obsessed with their fearful inadequate selves

to them it’s oppression or bust



They are the retread undead

grievances are what they’re gladly fed

and it’s our bodies they’d snatch

if they could would kill our souls

these unmitigated assholes

those sons of hitlerites

these daughters of spite

these generations of vipers

fascinated by obvious lies

dazzled by windshield wipers

and painfully frazzled by truth

it doesn’t take a sleuth

to think them down to size

look them in the eyes

and try not to laugh

at those whose dumb wrath

seek a bloodbath



If only it were only graft

and venal corruption

and not a fully unhinged

fascist disruption

to drag our nation

from its fragile stable station

down to their level of infantilization

with its primitive rage

in permanent end-stage

all or nothing demented rampage

and who act the sage

reciting warped tragic history

while pretending innocence intrigue and mystery

these schemers nightmare dreamers

harebrained screamers

with apologies to hares



the comparison’s unfair



Hares wouldn’t claim victimization

and brag about a sadistic vindication

while reducing civilization

to its violent bare essential

the brutal quintessential

their illness acutely mental

they who deny asylum

to those tortured and hounded

their bodies minds pounded

by those in their fellow fascist phylum

these ogres of the species

their minds full of feces

they consider inspiration

as the corpses high they pile them



Why their desperation

for total desensitization

are they jealous of a nation

who can feel emotion sensation

that doesn’t promote annihilation

and can compete on a fair playing field

of honesty, intelligence, and kindness

mostly without sword and shield

do they know they can’t be healed

by their sociopathic blindness

of only themselves they can care

while they brazenly malign us



Among leaves of grass they are weeds

dispensing poison’s seeds

their life a coward’s dare

their threat an existential bet

now we must do our share

their brutal quintessential is not here yet

be wild and free like the hare

with its survivor’s clever stare

and accept their cowards’ dare



Larry Piltz / The Rag Blog / November 2025