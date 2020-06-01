SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION

WE ARE RUNNING OUT

of hugs, kisses, cuddles (personal contact)

and our world has now turned virtual/digital

Like being told you can ONLY have online banking

or that your credit card has been hacked

The lack of personal community is a loss

How many hugs in an open mic?

How many eye to eye contacts

that cannot be replaced by ZOOM Meetups?

Pot lucks are gone-the sharing of food

can never be a FACEBOOK photo of a meal.

Neither a revolution, nor evolution-

more a retrograde flattening of the curve

so the virus does not steal all our lives

But part of our lives is strictly personal-

Parts of us are missing and will never return

Somewhere, in the Cloud, are our Real Lives

More than Smartphone SD cards, more than computer hard drives.



WE,THE PEOPLE OF THE UNUNITED STATES

WE LISTEN TO OUR LEADERS, THEN CHANGE THEM WHEN

they are not as truthful as doctors sharing our true condition.

We vote them out because we can, despite gerrymandering,

despite voter suppression and misinformation. We change them

like dim light bulbs, because they are no longer fit for service.

We change them because we have changed-and they do not listen.

We change them when we change ourselves-in community and self-reliance.

We continue conversation with those who speak the truth

because our very lives depend upon this. It is not up for debate.

If you do not represent us, please do not pretend. We, The People

created the Constitution and this Bill of Rights-and the Bill is due.

Pay back all you have taken, and let public service begin again.

Elections are just the tip of the iceberg. Everything has changed.

So we must change everything.

WE CAN NOT GO BACK

SO CLOSE WE CAME!

Carbon emissions fell

Ozone layer hole healed

Animals claimed habitat

Water quality improved

Oil had no customers

The past never worked

yet out they come-unmasked as ambition

Seeking a return to profits-@the expense of civilians

Health more important than greed

Community our real need-to learn what works

so we do not have to repeat. Repeat

Spanish Flue epidemic. Nor SARS/nor MERS

World has moved on. We must, too.

Who is in charge of your life?…you…

Thom Woodruff

Austin

[Austin poet Thom Woodruff (Thom the World Poet) was named State of Texas Beat Poet Laureate, 2020-2022, by the National Beat Poetry Foundation, Inc.]