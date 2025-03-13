ALICE EMBREE / APPEAL / Help Mariann Garner-Wizard Vasquez Heal

By Alice Embree/ The Rag Blog / March 12, 2025

Mariann Garner-Wizard Vasquez has been living in Central America for several years.

I’ve known Mariann for sixty years. She was part of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), fighting segregation in Austin and speaking out against the war in Vietnam. Mariann Garner, and soon to be husband George Vizard, were regulars at the Student Union Chuck Wagon at the University of Texas. Both of them helped launch The Rag, Austin’s underground newspaper, in October 1966. Mariann was part of a women’s sit-in at the draft board that same October. George was the fearless salesman of The Rag. We were so young.

Mariann and George selling The Rag.

I was at Mariann and George’s wedding at the Methodist Student Center. Then, in no time at all, July 1967, George was murdered. Mariann was a widow. That early grief seemed to make her wise beyond her years.

She’s a poet, a fierce fighter for the legalization of marijuana, and a friend to many even from the distance of her adopted home of Belize. Mariann treasures the important things in life – a loving community.

On Friday, March 7, she fell and fractured her femur. She had surgery and is home, but she can’t put weight on that right leg and can’t use a walker. There are medical expenses because she can’t rely on Medicare in Belize, there is a lengthy recovery period, and there is loss of writing and editing income as the regains mobility.

So, now it’s time to return the support of a loving community to Mariann. There are several ways to do this. A GoFundMe page has been created. Give if you can and share the site to your Facebook friends or through email.

If you prefer to use a bank transfer, Mariann is on Zelle. Please contact Mariann directly or editor@newjournalismproject.org for more information.

If you have a PayPal account, you can send money to Mariann at Quinctilis@aol.com

And you can buy any of her six books on Lulu.com by searching for “Mariann G Wizard.”

There are four books of poetry, including the full-color Sixty, with photos by Scout Stormcloud Hook, and three chapbooks; The Republican Tarot, an illustrated whimsical satire completed just before Donald Trump became a Republican; and Hempseed Foods: the REAL Secret Ingredient for Health & Happiness. Buying via Lulu.com gives Mariann the best return.