ALLEN YOUNG / BOOKS / ‘A Prince of a Boy: How One Gay Catholic Helped Change the World’

By Allen Young / The Rag Blog / February 20, 2025

As I sat down to write a review of Brian McNaught’s memoir — knowing I

would praise and recommend the book — I wondered what some of my friends

might think. An imaginary friend might declare, “Allen calls himself a ‘hardcore

atheist,’ so why is he lauding this book by a rather religious Christian man who

calls upon the Holy Spirit and who declares that Jesus is his friend?”

I can and will answer that question, but first, there’s a saying, “Timing is

everything.” Enter into the popular American consciousness the Rev. Mariann

Edgar Budde. She is the Episcopalian bishop who became nationally known and

much admired in progressive circles for her comments at the religious portion of

the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president.

Yes, I am a hard-core atheist, also proud of and comfortable with my Jewish

heritage. But as I got older, after years as a devoted left-leaning anti-war and gay

liberation activist, I started warning myself and others against dogmatism and

zealotry. So while I am indeed an atheist, I’m not dogmatic about it. I can

recognize, within various religions, a variety of beliefs including devotion to

kindness, generosity, sharing, love of nature, progress and more.

Thus, McNaught and Budde are people whom I can proudly admire, even if

I don’t adhere to their religious beliefs.

McNaught’s memoir, at 200 pages, is exactly as the subtitle hints, a narrative

about his work in the gay liberation movement. (Like me, Brian is not keen on the

widespread use of the acronym LGBTQ+, so I’m avoiding it now.) My 2018

autobiography, Left, Gay & Green: A Writer’s Life, takes 500 pages for me to

tell about my life as an activist. My role differed from Brian’s in that I was

primarily an activist (and author) while he was an educator (and author, too).

First, by coming out within Roman Catholic circles (joining the Detroit

chapter of Dignity), and later, by speaking to college students and workplace

managers, Brian worked tirelessly for social change. He spoke to thousands of

people about homosexuality, helping them overcome generations of ignorance and

prejudice (and silence) about what Oscar Wilde once called “the love that dare not

speak its name.”

While I was primarily an activist, Brian has been primarily an educator. He

often worked alongside other people, most of them heterosexual, in the broad-

ranging field of sex education. He met many of these at an Annual Workshop on

Human Sexuality known as Thornfield, held in New York State for many years.

The book’s title stems from a comment made by a nun who met Brian

when he was a small child, calling him “a prince of a boy.” I found the title amusing, imagining that the nun’s positive evaluation of little Brian contrasted on occasion with people who heard adult Brian’s talks later in his life — those few who simply (I presume) called him a “faggot.” Most people, it’s clear, loved his talks (plus books and videos) as he received lots of praise and a steady stream of invitations.

He traveled around the world as a professional homosexual, often being

paid well as he delivered his valuable message with humor and wisdom. The

book includes information about the support he received from his nuclear family,

and the valuable partnership he has with his husband of almost 50 years, Ray

Struble.

After completing college, Brian got a job for a Catholic newspaper in

Detroit, but after coming out as gay, he was fired. That’s how his true adventures

began. From a religious perspective, that meant departing from the Rome-based

church while continuing to feel connected to concepts such as the Holy Spirit and

continuing to admire many nuns and priests who were his discreet or public allies

for change. He joined the same gay liberation movement that I had joined just a

few months after the historic Stonewall Uprising. And he helped the movement

gain influence in circles most gay radicals never even approached (such as the

world of corporate management).

This summary of Brian’s life’s work appears on page 143 of the book:

Like me, the reader need not be a Christian or even believe in a Holy Spirit to

admire Brian McNaught and celebrate his accomplishments.

That mantra works for me, and will work for most readers of this memoir.

“My mantra from the beginning of my unintended career of being an

educator on Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender issues, initially in the

Catholic Church, then on college campuses, then in the City of Boston’s mayor’s

office, and finally in the workplace, is that ignorance, by which I mean lack of

familiarity, is the parent of fear, and fear is the parent of hatred. If people are

given the opportunity to safely listen to new information, shared not with anger

but with loving kindness, you can turn a person’s life around, and that of their

family members and friends.”

There is a lot to see on Brian’s website, which is at https://www.brian-mcnaught.com/.

[Allen Young has lived in rural North Central Massachusetts since 1973 and is an active member of several local environmental organizations. Young worked for Liberation News Service in Washington, D.C., and New York City, from 1967 to 1970. He has been an activist-writer in the New Left and gay liberation movements, including numerous items published at The Rag Blog. He is author or editor of 15 books, including his 2018 autobiography, Left, Gay & Green; A Writer’s Life — and a review of this book can be found in the Rag Blog archives.]