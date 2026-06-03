AUSPOP / CULTURE / Retrospective of Underground Comix Pioneer Gilbert Shelton

Painting of the Freak Brothers on the wall at the Armadillo World Headquarters.

By Austin Museum of Popular Culture /The Rag Blog / June 5, 2026

The Austin Museum of Popular Culture will launch its Retrospective of Underground Comix Pioneer Gilbert Shelton on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

When: June 7 – July 19, 2026

Where: 506 N. Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Listen to Rag Radio interview. Host Thorne Dreyer talks with Austin Museum of Popular Culture’s Freddie Krc and Leea Mechling and Gilbert Shelton’s nephew Gavin Shelton about the retrospective exhibit on KOOP 91.7 FM.

“Poddy Rules The World! Gilbert Shelton’s Underground Comix and Art” features original posters, drawings, comic panels, and Sunday afternoon talks.

The summer exhibition will showcase the influential poster art and comic books of Gilbert Shelton, a key figure in the formative years of Austin’s culture change in the 1960s and 70s.

Poster for Vulcan Gas Company, 316 Congress, November 17-18, 1967.

Titled Poddy Rules The World! Gilbert Shelton’s Underground Comix and Art, this program will offer a compelling opportunity to revisit a pivotal moment in Austin’s cultural history. The exhibition will not only celebrate the artistic achievements of Shelton but also provide a valuable historical document of a vibrant and influential era. Included will be original posters, drawings, comic book panels, photographs and screens rolling information and imagery. Interpretive materials will be used to educate the public about what they are viewing and give context to the work. Sunday afternoons will be used to hold panel discussions and talks about Shelton’s work and the evolution of cultural mores via comic books from past to present day. Gilbert Shelton is a highly significant American cartoonist known for being a key figure in the underground comix movement of the 1960s and 1970s. His satirical, humorous, and countercultural comics, most notably The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers, captured the spirit of the era and have had a lasting influence on subsequent generations of cartoonists and animators.

Cover of Space City!, December 23, 1970 – January 1, 1971.

More information is available at Austin Museum of Popular Culture and on Facebook at AusPopMuseum.