ALICE EMBREE / THE RAG AND THE RETROGRADE / History Repeats Itself

Cartoon by Dina Sosa, November 28, 1966, The Rag

By Alice Embree / The Rag Blog / February 14, 2025

This article was originally posted to Alice Embree’s Substack.

“UT-Dallas students launch alternative newspaper after class with administration,” was the headline above a Texas Tribune article on February 7, 2025, by Jessica Priest. The subhead continued, “Students at the university created their own news organization — The Retrograde — after they reached an impasse with administrators regarding oversight and the firing of the campus newspaper’s editor-in-chief.”

The Texas Tribune tells the origin story of The Retrograde ,

In late January, the University of Texas at Dallas removed most newspaper stands that once held its official student publication: The Mercury. The student-produced newspaper hadn’t published a physical edition since last fall after students went on strike over the firing of its editor, Gregorio Olivares Gutierrez, who defended the organization’s coverage of pro-Palestinian protests on campus. In the following months, Olivares Gutierrez and his colleagues launched an alternative news organization The Retrograde. The students published the first hardcopy edition Jan. 23, one day after the newsstands were removed from campus.

Congratulations to The Retrograde from those of us who worked on The Rag, and kudos to the person or persons who thought up The Retrograde as a replacement for The Mercury.”

It’s appropriate that I heard about this from Carol Neiman. Carol was co-editor (called Funnella) of The Rag when the first issue rolled off an offset press and hit the Austin streets October 10, 1966.

The origin story of The Retrograde in Dallas bears some similarity to the beginnings of The Rag, although the professional quality of The Retrograde is light-years from The Rag’s funky, first edition nearly 60 years ago.

The Retrograde reports on pro-Palestinian demonstrations and The Rag covered the protests of the Vietnam War. Both ran afoul of the powers that be. As reported in The Rag Blog, The Rag was banned from campus sales and a case filed in federal court by David Richards prevailed at the U.S. Supreme Court. The Rag emerged as an alternative publication when the university paper, The Daily Texan changed editors.

October 30, 1967 Cover of The Rag.

The official student paper at the University of Texas at Austin was The Daily Texan. The Texan had it own battles with censorship over the decades. Kaye Northcott was the Texan‘s editor in the academic year before the election of John Economidy. Kaye went on to edit The Texas Observer with Molly Ivins.

Kaye Northcott told the story of John Economidy in the first edition of The Rag.

Soon after John Economidy was elected editor of the Daily Texan last spring he made a grand entrance into the newspaper office wearing an Air Force ROTC uniform and carrying a makeshift swagger stick. He marched to the copy desk, banked the stock on the table rim, and announced, “General John is HERE!” The Texan has not been the same since. During the campus-wide campaign last spring, Economidy, presented himself as a friend of Greeks, business majors, Young Republicans, the ROTC and President Johnson’s policy in Vietnam. He offered himself as an alternative to another female editor.” About fashion, he wrote: “Girls with fat legs should not wear miniskirts.” (September 22, 1966) To which one wag in the Texan’s letters column replied, “People with fat heads should not edit newspapers.

With Economidy in charge, it was clear that that The Daily Texan wouldn’t be friendly turf for antiwar coverage, opinion pieces, and letters. The burgeoning counterculture was also unlikely to be covered. That prompted a group, many of them members of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), to create an alternative newspaper.

The Rag was sixth U.S. member of the Underground Press Syndicate, an umbrella organization that eventually connected hundreds of papers. It was a trailblazer with a surprisingly long lifespan – eleven years and 374 issues. It is renown for its mix of political and countercultural reporting, its lively art and ads, and for fostering a community that has proven to be resilient.

A reunion in 2005 led to The Rag Blog and Rag Radio, a non-profit, New Journalism Project, a documentary by People’s History in Texas , and a second reunion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Rag. For that reunion event, New Journalism Project published Celebrating The Rag: Austin’s Iconic Underground Newspaper , edited by Thorne Dreyer, Alice Embree and Richard Croxdale.

Dear Retrograde staffers, You may not know of The Rag, but now Ragstaffers will know of you. We send you our greetings and solidarity and wish you a long life. Alice (for all Ragstaffers)

[Alice Embree is an Austin writer and activist who serves on the board of directors of the New Journalism Project, is associate editor of The Rag Blog, and was a founder of The Rag, Austin’s legendary underground newspaper. Alice’s memoir, Voice Lessons, was published by the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History and distributed by the University of Texas Press. Her Substack is celebrating its one year anniversary. Subscriptions are free.]