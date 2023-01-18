BOOK TALK | With Thorne Dreyer and Don Carleton

Please join us for a 45-minute visit with Don Carleton, executive director of the Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas, and Thorne Dreyer, author of Making Waves: The Rag Radio Interviews. Making Waves was a selection of the 2022 Texas Book Festival. Click on YouTube link below.
Thorne Webb Dreyer, Editor
