BRUCE MELTON / CLIMATE SCIENCE / It’s flooding down in Texas

Climate change has undersized our world’s engineered infrastructure, and increased modern flood safety has created complacency in a flood world far different from the safe one we recently vacated.

Caption: Cow Creek and what was Texas State Highway 1431, just northwest ofAustin, 70 miles northeast of Kerrville, 24 hours after the Kerrville tragedy in a completely separate rain event, after 13.3 inches of rain fell in the mountainous Hill Country of Central Texas, in three hours, with 17 fatalities and 5 still missing. Image: Bruce Melton

Repeatedly unprecedented weather events are not “acts of God,” in the context used to describe the Kerrville flood tragedy on July 4. They are not a “new normal,” because we are still warming rapidly and every little bit of warming creates a lot more extremeness because of the basics of physics and energy where a little more heat does not create a little more energy, it nonlinearly creates a lot more energy, that is then translated into nonlinearly more extreme weather. This process is ongoing, so there is nothing “normal” about weather today as it keeps on getting a lot more extreme with further warming.



Even if we were to magically halt all warming this instant and stabilize our climate at today’s temperature, the extremes would continue to automatically increase. This is because in this new “magically stabilized” climate we have only been warmer than the weather created in our old climate for five to 10 years. Therefor it is likely that only the most frequent events today in our currently warmed climate, are the 2-, 5- and maybe the 10-year storm. As time passes, wewill automatically have to endure rarer and much more extreme events like the 25-, 50-, and 100-year storms.



We have warmed our climate beyond its natural variation. This means the temperature today is warmer than the evolutionary boundaries of our Earth systems. These systems are our forests, ocean currents, ice sheets, permafrost, etc. These evolutionary boundary rules are the same for almost any system: once crossed, stress creates degradation that if not stopped by removing the thing that caused the degradation to begin (warming effects) the results are the loss of many or all of the species and mechanisms in the system so they can be replaced by a new system with new species and mechanisms that are tolerant of the new conditions.



Some systems, like our hydrologic system that is typically known as the hydrologic cycle, are a little different and vastly more important. Our hydrologic system is the rain machine that creates our food and gives us water — the basics of life. Our hydrologic system is also vitally important in creating clouds. Different clouds cool by shading, or they warm like a blanket.



Changes in the types of clouds disrupt the balance of cloud cooling by reflecting sunlight harmlessly back into space, and warming by allowing sunlight to strike the ground, oceans of plants that changes that sunlight into heat where it can be trapped by the greenhouse effect.



A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture – nonlinearly more according to the laws of heat. Atmospheric moisture or water vapor, is the biggest greenhouse gas, responsible for two to three times the warming of carbon dioxide depending on the response of clouds. Water vapor however is not a greenhouse gas that we can control because it is directly related to evaporation of water from oceans, soils, and vegetation based on the temperature. The interplay of moisture in clouds is vital to our climate. A warmer climate creates fewer clouds that allows more sunlight to be absorbed by Earth systems creating more warming that then enters a feedback loop that allows even more moisture capacity in the atmosphere.



Each degree C (about 1.7 degrees F) warming allows the atmosphere to carry about seven percent more moisture. This alone allows weather systems to create seven percent more precipitation, but it doesn’t stop there. Dynamic effects (increase convection or rising water vapor in clouds) further increase rainfall. Hurricane Harvey for example, produced 32 percent more rainfall than an identical storm in the absence of global warming.



Warming amplifies the effects of the hydrologic system with significantly increased rainfall intensity (inches per hour of rain) and more extreme and longer-lived drought. Our climate’s temperature is warmer than any time in the last 10,000 years since the end of the last ice age, or really, since before the beginning of the last ice age pulse 100,000 years ago. Rainfall extremes therefore, are greater than any time our engineers have been designing stormwaterinfrastructure: since Roman times; since the Chen Dynasty.

Caption: A Cypress, maybe 1,000 years old, as big as a giant sequoia, lodged against a

transmission tower in a large bend of the Guadalupe River, just downstream from Hunt. There

is a section of deck railing leaning against the transmission tower on top of the root ball. This

area is an overflow channel that cuts across the bend during major floods. The river channel is

600 feet away, behind the transmission tower, where the long line of green cypress are located.

This area was tree and brush covered before the flood. Location:

https://maps.app.goo.gl/6Ah3jrKUfrrojiZ76

Because of these changes to our hydrologic system, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) flood design criteria for new or rebuilt flood infrastructure are now significantly understated. The Federal Emergency Management Administration’s (FEMA) floodplains are based on rainfall intensity. The increased rainfall intensity increases flood volume. NOAA has been working on successor documentation to their current Atlas 14 Precipitation Frequency Evaluations that provide engineers the criteria to safely design our culture’s infrastructure to pass floods without harm to design our built infrastructure so that we are safe from flooding.

The Trump administration, in addition to eviscerating the National Weather Service, NOAA weather research, and FEMA, where FEMA is responsible for the lion’s share of funding and resources to plan flood plains and recover after flood events, this brain donor has now “delayed” the completion of work on NOAA’s new Atlas 15. Atlas 15 was supposed to not only update parts of the country that have been a generation of more since their last rainfall intensity evaluation, but to provide a Volume 2 of Atlas 15 that was forward looking, providing engineers and flood planners with increased rainfall intensity designguidance on a further warmed planet with further nonlinearly increasing rainfall intensity.



Repeatedly unprecedented extreme weather events, while they may technically be “acts of God,” have been produced by humankind-caused warming of our climate, through the emissions of climate pollution from burning fossil fuels and from land use changes and abuses.



The Texas floods, and other repeatedly unprecedented floods across the nation and the world, have been creating tragedy after tragedy that are much more extreme than historic tragedies from our old climate. These floods have broken all-time records again and again. The Kerrville tragedy flood was a 100-year flood according to FEMA’s dated floodplain mapping, last updated in 2011, but the relatively isolated rainfall that created the tragedy was a 2,500-year storm. The rainfall bullseye that created the Cow Creek flood in Travis, Williamson, and Burnet Counties was a 3,500-year storm. These extraordinary rainfalls, like the other thousand+ year events that

are way too common in the news, were created by human-caused warming and a warmer atmosphere’s ability to hold and precipitate more moisture.



The Copernicus European Space Agency global temperature in 2024 was 1.5 degrees C above normal from 1850 to 1900. Berkeley Earth was 1.62 degrees C warmer. In 2010 when data acquisition was halted for the 2010 FEMA flood plain updates, our climate’s temperature was about 1 degree C above normal. Since FEMA updated their flood plains, our climate has warmed more than half as much as it warmed previous to 2011, all the way back to the 19th century.

These flood tragedies are not just the result of our flood protection infrastructure now being undersized. They have been caused by complacency of our culture as our engineers have created much greater safety for citizens than was afforded in the past. This new-found safety has allowed us to minimize self-preservation behaviors, relative to our level of awareness of threats in the past, before our engineers and planners created the technology and cultural behaviors that have increased safety by such large margins today. Our engineering design criteria we use to keep us safe were developed in a climate that is definitively not our climate today. Warming matters to engineering. Today’s cultural/engineering and other safeguards that protect us, our families and property, are now significantly compromised.



I filmed the Big Sandy Flood on July 9, just northwest of Austin, with 18 fatalities and 4 still missing as of the writing of this article. The rainfall that created this flood on Big Sandy Creek, Cow Creek, and the San Gabriel River between Leander and Burnet and Marble falls early in the morning of July 5, 24 hours after the Kerrville tragedy, was about 15 percent bigger than the reports from Kerrville.



Any other time, the Big Sandy flood would be the top story for days across the country. But, the Kerrville region’s event with 107 fatalities, may the Great Spirit watch over us all, has allowed the Big Sandy flood to become a footnote. Between 1959 to 2019, there were 1,069 flood fatalities in Texas. The July 4-5 event toll is at 135, with 8 still missing.



Even with far better building codes, warnings, flood planning and a population that has more than tripled since 1959, the Texas floods on July 4 and 5 stand alone. The only ones similar were the 1913 and 1921 Texas floods caused by dying hurricanes and the Galveston flood of 1900 that killed 10,000 during a Category 4 hurricane in a time where there were no protective building codes and meteorological forecasts for hurricanes were hardly in their infancy.

While the July 4 and 5 floods were seeded by a long dead tropical wave, the flooding magnitude was because of increased moisture in the atmosphere, increased dynamic effects from warming, and a stationary weather pattern, all caused by climate warming. Galveston island’s highest elevation during the 1900 Hurricane was eight feet above sea level and after the storm, a 17-foot high, 3-mile-long seawall was built and 500 city blocks and every structure therein was raised up to 17 feet higher than their pre-storm elevation. The 1913 and 1921 events each created around 200 fatalities, also in a time when building codes, warning systems, flood plain regulation, and emergency behaviors were nearly non-existent, and both were caused by dying hurricanes.



Building codes today are far, far better than in the past. NOAA’s severe weather warnings were started in 1952, but weather radio broadcasts did not become widespread across the U.S. until the mid-1970s. The federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) did not start regulating floodplains until 1968. These things, along with flood aware planning and increased emergency behavior awareness, have helped create a far safer world from flooding, until our climate began changing. Today we are in the midst of a new world of weather extremes because of climate warming. Because the last five to 10 years of warming has now significantly exceeded the natural variation of our old climate, we have just begun to seriously be impacted

by the real-world effects of warming, but this message is compromised by the media and scientists that tell us this or that weather tragedy was made some percentage more likely because of climate change. While these are valid statements, they can also be misleading.



There remains with these statements, some probability the events were not caused by climate warming and therefore somehow, they don’t count. Add to this the tendency of media to report on both sides of the climate warming story, where one side is false, and these things create confusion among citizens that leads to less awareness of the risks of warming and delay of action that could save their live or the lives of others.

Caption: A lone canoe stuck high in a cypress in the Guadalupe River. Areas like these were entirely forested before the flood.

Our modern world is now far safer than back in the day, at least it was before our climate warmed beyond anything in at least 100,000 years. It is very important to understand just how much safety our engineers have created for us.



Tornado deaths in the early 1900s were 12 to 17 times greater per capita than today. Per capita mortality and economic losses from global weather and climate-related disasters were 6.5 and five times greater per capita in 1980 versus 2016. Flooding mortality in 1975 globally was double what it is today. The number of disasters has increased by a factor of 7 since 1960, where these are 83 percent climate and weather related, and fatalities have not been increasing, but decreasing since 2000. This is because of further life-saving improvements in infrastructure, planning and warnings.



Catastrophes do not happen unless thresholds are crossed. The thresholds that are creating unprecedented tragedies today in our significantly warmed climate, have crossed critical engineering, planning, and awareness thresholds, where in almost all instances these thresholds would not have been crossed in our old climate.



Our observations of the Sandy Creek flood were limited to Cow Creek, the drainage west of Sandy a few miles. The LCRA Hydromet weather stations in the area shows the Big Sandy Station lower down in the watershed where the fatalities occurred, was compromised and the gauge at the Leander 5 W Station in the headwaters of Sandy showed only about 6″ in about three hours. On Cow Creek, the two downstream gauges show about 10 inches about in three hours. It’s the headwater gauge on Cow Creek, (LCRA’s Bertram Station) that captures the significance of this event with 13.3 inches in three hours, and six inches in 1 hour. The reports from Kerrville show a bit less than 12 inches of rain in over four hours.



The actual storm cells that created the tragedies were very limited in size, but these limits don’t really matter to those who perished. Comparing their areail extent to the 1913 and 1921 hurricanes flood tragedies across Texas, their footprints are miniscule. Compared to Hurricane Harvey, they are almost non-existent. The toll in human lives however, was far from nonexistent.



We filmed Kerrville Monday the 21st of July. I have filmed more than 150,000 miles of climate change-caused effects across North America; mountain ranges of forest decimated by native insects; coastal forests obliterated by salt water poisoning from sea level rise and beaches removed from the face of the earth by the same rise; our national treasures destroyed by both insects and fire. Over 13,000 mature sequoias were killed by fire in California, almost all of them in the historic fires of 2020 and 2021. This was over 17 percent of all of the 75,500 known mature sequoias. In history, back a thousand years or more before Europeans, only several hundred sequoias died. Most of these were killed by gravity — they simple fell over, Sequoias

are more permanent than geology.



The effects of warming on the built environment and humanity, these are hard. Effects to the natural world are natural. We caused them with climate change of course but nonetheless they are natural. Things like these happen to our natural world every time our climate changes abruptly. The last time was about 10,000 years ago. But, the impacts to humanity are completely different. The sorrow is unimaginable. And then the joy, so out of place with all the sorrow; the joy of a thousand volunteers coming together to help, from all over the United States, Mexico and Canada, and from as far away as Israel and Czechoslovakia. Humankind is good. Love remains.

Caption: A collapsed building sits behind a road lined with mucked-out flood debris.

The 13.3 inches in three hours on Cow Creek is about a 3,500-year storm as per NOAA Atlas 14 for Texas rainfall intensity guidance for engineers that includes some, but not nearly all climate warming. Atlas 14 for Texas was adopted in 2018, the first change in rainfall intensity design criteria in Texas since 1961. The new evaluation of rainfall data show that, in a broad band of mostly coastal Texas extending 200 miles inland, the 100-year storm is now the 25-year storm. That is, the storm that happened once every hundred years on average over very long time periods in our old climate, now happens on average every 25 years… Be warned however, this revelation of the effects of warming on rainfall intensity is not even the most meaningful reality of our rapidly warming climate as it relates to the hydrologic cycle system.

There are four understating issues with these new NOAA engineering criteria for flooding.



1) Nonstationary data… The common “frequentist” statistics NOAA used to evaluate rainfall data is only valid if the data are stationary, or not moving. Because intensity is increasing with warming, the data are moving. Cheng and AghaKouchak 2014 says that considering the data to be stationary like NOAA admits they did in their process description of Atlas 14, causes an understating error of up to 60 percent. To understand this “non-stationarity” issue, think of an average of 100 years of data, where for 90 years the data were all about the same, and the last 10 years the data increased markedly with the largest increase in the last five years. When all of this data is averaged together, the recent increase in rainfall intensity is averaged in with the long-term rainfall intensities that were all about the same, significantly reducing the effects of the increase. This is why Atlas 14 is understated, or intensities are actually up to 60 percent greater than what Atlas 14 says. Because the Atlas 14 data for Texas are rapidly changing at the very end of the rain gauge data, it is likely that Atlas 14’s work is understated near the maximum of Cheng and AghaKouchak’s 60 percent.



2) Dated Data with Atlas 14… Data for Atlas 14 stopped in 2017. Since 2017 we have seen a very significant rate of increase in warming where we have warmed a third as much as we warmed in the previous 150+ years, with this further warming creating nonlinearly more rainfall intensity.



3) Only recently warmed beyond the rainfall intensity of our cooler climate… We just warmed above the maximum average natural variation of global temperature of about 1 degree C warming since the mid- and late-1800s in the last 5 to 10 years, so it is likely that only high frequency or relatively common events have occurred since, like the 10-, 5- and 2-year rainfall events, and etc. As time passes it will become more likely that less frequent and significantly more extreme events will occur, like the 25-, 50- and 100-year events. Important! This is if we could magically halt all warming this instant. Less frequent (rarer) weather events only happen (in general) with longer time frames, much longer than the 10 or fewer years since we warmed above the natural variation of our old climate.



4) Atlas 14 is backwards looking… Because Atlas 14 is based on historic rainfall data, it does include future increases in rainfall intensity after 2017, where warming creates nonlinearly more rainfall intensity.



Case Study – The Leander Flood Study, 2021… The City of Leander contracted K Frieze Associates to evaluate NOAA’s Atlas 14 in their region’s watersheds and found a +/- 50 percent increase in flood volume because of increased rainfall intensity due to warming.



So, what is NOAA doing about this urgent understatement in their flood engineering design criteria? John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas State Climatologist, told me that NOAA is working on high-powered statistics to better represent Atlas 14’s engineering flood design criteria, and it will likely be some time yet before these strategies are published. Importantly, even high-powered statistics cannot robustly evaluate a moving target. Future work by NOAA will certainly help, but the underlying nature of an unknown rate of increase of rainfall intensity cannot be overlooked.



These things are of great cultural significance, but they are little known and poorly included in our lives because of the momentum of the past and a mindset that too, comes from the past. Before our climate warmed, our engineers and planners had very definitive norms from which to make professional decisions about the safety of our built infrastructure and our behaviors in extreme events. Disrupting the status quo with such an important mission as the safety of humanity in a changed climate, so as to address something that has never happened to us as a culture, where we have no historical behaviors from which to create future behaviors, is a global challenge to say the least.



Below are some statistics on the floods in the Big Sandy and Kerrville areas. Please understand that these statistics are a simple snapshot of data at very specific geographic locations. The conditions that created these flood tragedies may vary from these statistics, but these are all we have so far, to help us understand why these tragedies happened and the additional extremeness beyond our historic climate that resulted.

About 50 mile of Guadalupe River were devastated.

A few notes on how land forms affect flood extremeness… Headwaters flood enhancement… Headwaters are the very upper portions of watersheds where streams first appear out of flat terrain. Headwaters in steep terrain are particularly conducive to creating larger flood waves than flatter terrain. A flood wave is what hydrologist call the rapidly increasing water level of a flood as it moves downstream in what are usually identified as flash floods. In rare instances, a literal wall of water feet or more high can crash down a streambed, but generally a flash flood rise takes tens of minutes, still leaving precious little time to flee. The reason headwaters create larger flood waves is that most headwaters consist of branching networks of tributaries that join together in close proximity to create a named stream. This branching and the proximity of their convergences, along with the increased runoff and high flow velocities associated with higher slopes, creates a flood wave that is usually greater than a similar flood wave created by a similar storm further downstream where tributaries’ junctions with the main stream are more spread out. It appears that Kerrville and the Cow Creek events both originated in headwaters.



Another geographic consideration is the direction the stream flows and the direction the storm moves. If the storm moves in the same direction as stream flow, runoff from tributaries can enter the main stream as the flood wave passes downstream, increasing the flood wave height. Whereas if the storm is moving in the opposite direction from stream flow, the flood wave generally passes the mouths of tributaries along the main stream before the flood wave from the tributary reaches the main stream. A radar movie of the Kerrville storm shows it was moving in the same direction as stream flow. The Big Sandy storm appears to have been caused just by extreme rainfall intensity, steep rocky soils, and the headwater effect.



Bertram Gauge Location, (Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) Hydromet (Big Sandy Area Flood)

3-hour statistics

LCRA Hydromet, Bertram gauge, July 5, 2025 13.3 inches in 3:00 hours

Atlas 14 (2018) for the Bertram gauge location 6.83 inches is the 100-year, 3-hour storm

Atlas 14 (2018) for the Bertram gauge location 11.2 inches is the 1000-year, 3-hour storm

TP 40 (1961), Weather Bureau (NOAA) 5.8 inches is the 100-year, 3-hour storm

Atlas 14 hydrograph interpolation 3,500-year event

1-hour statistics

LCRA Hydromet, Bertram gauge, July 5, 2025 6 inches in 1 hour

Atlas 14 (2018) for the Bertram Gage Location 4.38 inches is the 100-year, 1-hour storm

TP 40 (1961), Weather Bureau (NOAA) 4.25 inches is the 100-year, 1-hour storm



Kerrville, Wunderground Personal Weather Network station KTXHunt97

Wunderground, KTXHunt97 gauge, July 4, 2025 11.62 inches in 4:06 hours

Atlas 14 (2018) for the KTXHunt97 gauge 100-year, 4-hr = 7 inches

Atlas 14 (2018) for the KTXHunt97 gauge 1000-year, 4-hr = 10.5 inches

TP 40 (1961), Weather Bureau (NOAA) 5.83 inches is the 100-year, 3-hr storm

Atlas 14 hydrograph interpolation 2500-year event

What this all means… We have just begun to see the effects of climate warming on rainfall events and flooding because we have just recently warmed our climate beyond the natural variation of our old climate. Our flood infrastructure is significantly under designed for these new unprecedented conditions. NOAA’s flood design criteria (their Atlas rainfall intensity products) for new or rebuilt flood infrastructure is significantly understated. FEMA’s floodplains are based on NOAA’s understated design criteria. The effects of increasing rainfall intensity will increase nonlinearly in the future. And trump’s decimation of the National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Federal Emergency Management

Administration will make the effects of increasing flood extremeness even worse. In addition, Trump’s “delaying” of the completion of Atlas 15, and Atlas 15 Volume 2 that projects rainfall intensity into a warmer future, greatly compounds the worsening of future effects of climate warming.



It is time for a new mission in our climate culture; one of restoration, not further warming that creates even further unprecedentedly extreme events. We could rebuild all of humanity’s built environment to adapt, but at what cost? And, if we do not completely remove the warming gases and mechanisms that changed our hydrologic system, where does it stop? Natural feedback emissions have now begun. These emissions are created when our earth systems degrade and collapse, the process that has now begun since our climate has warmed beyond its natural variation.

