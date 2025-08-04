ALICE EMBREE | DOCUMENTARY | Lone Star Three

By Alice Embree / The Rag Blog / August 4, 2025

Texas women won us the right to abortion then. It’s up to us to win it back now. The Lone Star Three is a documentary about three Texas women. Their grassroots work set the stage for Roe v Wade.

The Lone Star Three will be screened

6:30 – 9:00 pm, Tuesday, August 12

Austin Film Society Cinema

6529 Middle Fiskville Road, Austin, TX 78752

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT THIS LINK

Ticket sales will benefit reproductive justice organizations. A panel discussion will follow the screening. Tickets are still available.

Lone Star Three features Judy Smith, Vic Foe, and Barbara Hines who operated a birth control counseling service and made referrals for abortion care.

I knew all of these women in the 70s. Their courage and leadership changed the world. I’ve written about their work in Substack , The Rag Blog, and Celebrating The Rag: Austin’s Iconic Underground Newspaper . Seeing Judy, Barbara, and Vic on screen telling their story brings this history to another level.

Mighty Force Productions has done an extraordinary job making this history come to life on film. Lone Star Three tells a timely story about grassroots activism. Roe v Wade didn’t start in a courtroom and the struggle for reproductive justice didn’t end in a courtroom with the Dobbs decision.

See this film!