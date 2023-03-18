The Orange Show Presents ‘Old Weird Houston’

Events include presentation by ‘Rag Blog’ editor Thorne Dreyer.

HOUSTON — Houston at mid-century was a place where anything seemed possible, from an air-conditioned domed stadium to a monument to the orange to a trip to the moon.

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, organized in collaboration with Archivists of the Houston Area (AHA!), the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art presents a local history fair, Old Weird Houston, spotlighting oddball ephemera from collections both public and private. The Orange Show is located at 2401 Munger Street, Houston, Texas 77023.

Throughout the day area archives and individuals from across the Southeast Texas region will showcase the oldest, weirdest curiosities from their collections. Vendors will offer Houston Proud swag, bites, and beverages.

A speaking program explores the writings of hardboiled newspaper columnist Sig Byrd with Robert Kimberley; the rise and fall of counterculture rag Space City News (Space City!) featuring Thorne Dreyer; the rescue and conservation of the Hyde Park Miniature Museum (Pete Gershon); the original story of the Art Car Parade (Rachel Hecker, Susan Theis, and Pete Gershon); and a panel discussion about the Orange Show’s history and the landmark restoration effort that lies ahead (Ty and Ginny Eckley, William Martin, Susanne Theis, Pete Gershon, and Cody Ledvina).

The afternoon concludes with a set by mydolls, their first performance in several years. Take a stroll with us down some of the less-well-traveled alleys and footpaths that branch off from Houston’s memory lane.

Learn more about architect Jeff McKissack and the Orange show here.

Here is the schedule for the day:

10:00 a.m. — Start time

10:15 a.m. — Welcome from Pete Gershon; Legendary columnist Sig Byrd by Robert Kimberley

11:30 a.m. — Houston’s Underground Newspaper Space City News (Space City!): Thorne Dreyer

12:30 p.m. — History of the Art Car Parade: Rachel Hecker, Susanne Theis, Pete Gershon

1:30 p.m. — Hyde Park Miniature Museum: by Pete Gershon

2:30 p.m. — Orange Show history & conservation panels: Ty and Ginny Eckley, William Martin, Susanne Theis, Pete Gershon, Cody Ledvina

4:00 p.m. — Musical performance by mydolls at Orange Show monument

5:00 pm. — Event ends