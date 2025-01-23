BRUCE MELTON / ESSAY / Resist the illegitimate administration: Why this happened and the climate change connection.

By Bruce Melton / The Rag Blog / January 23, 2025



SUMMARY: Americans did not change their views causing the Big Lie to be elected. Their views were bastardized by the unprecedented number of lies and the Fascist

oligarchy dictator strategies of the Russians and their allies abroad and at home.

“Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and

disinformation, enabling the abuse of power. The free press is crumbling. Editors

are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact checking The truth is

smothered by lies, told for power and for profit.” (1) The same strategies were

applied to both the 2016 presidential election and to our climate culture. Because

this bastardization was caused by lies, the results are illegitimate. Resist. It’s up to

us now.



The deliberate nature of the lies, untruths, and misinformation, and their fantastic

volume, made it the most unfair election cycle in contemporary times. Great

danger now comes from the penetration of false knowledge into our culture, that

caused the unfair and illegitimate election of the perpetrators of deceit. The

popular press was complicit. They regurgitated misinformation, half-truths,

contextual theft, and blatant lies without consideration of their veracity. This

biased consumers away from truth.



The volume of lies overwhelmed reality. It negated the validity of a free and fair

election creating illegitimate results. Th 2024 presidential election was fraudulent.

An identical concept can be seen with climate change, the Climate Change

Counter Movement (we all know what this is) and nefarious Russian players that

weaponized social media to cast doubt on climate pollution. The extreme volume

of blatantly false interference communications created illegitimate climate

change knowledge, and has caused our climate to pass a threshold where

existential tipping is now active.

This article is not about what we hear in the news about the so called “reasons”

why we lost – that American’s have changed their views. It is about the Russian’s

fascist propaganda war, supported by Conservative lawmakers and their

mouthpieces, and supported by the popular press as well. It is about a war that

resoundingly defeated Liberals in this election. This propaganda war of lies and

misinformation directly caused Americans to wrongfully change their beliefs. This

created a false reality that allowed the Conservative candidate to be elected. This

war is identical to the propaganda war that has been raging against climate

pollution regulation for a generation.



Understanding the real reasons why we lost the 2016 and 2024 elections, and

why we are losing the war against climate change, are fundamental to creating

successful solutions to restoring both. More of the same voter and climate

strategies will not result in success, unless we change our strategies to

acknowledge that the incoming administration and our climate culture are

illegitimate because they are based on lies.



The fundamental reasons we lost the election cannot be found in almost any of

the noise in the media about why this failure was the fault of liberals; where

young people, Black men, Hispanics and Latinos, women, people with advanced

education, blue collar workers, and people in rural areas and in cities; flipped their

votes or didn’t vote because they believed the incoming president “elect” was the

better candidate. While this statement about the beliefs of Americans relative to

this election may be true, it masks the reality that we are in a war with Russia and

their allies both at home and abroad, and this war delivered lies that illegitimately

changed reality.



This is what war in the 21st century looks like. It is a propaganda war that has

fooled not only conservative voters, but liberal voters too, and this war has many

unwitting accomplices. The media – NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN etc., thousands

of independent and local affiliates, and vast posting and reposting on social media

by both real and fake people, all are complicit in delivering false news to the

American public that the supposed president elect is the best choice for

president, or that neither candidate was worth choosing, causing voters to stay

home.

The Russians defeated democracy in November exactly like they did in 2016,

through cooperation between Russian players and the Big Lie campaign and their

allies, exactly like the Mueller Report said.



The Gish gallop



We saw it all unfold before our eyes. The media, from the top networks to the

blogosphere, would play a clip of the Big Lie candidate’s incomprehensible

meanderings with a dozen or more lies and then only refute one or a few of them.

This leads consumers of this information to believe the rest of the lies were not

lies at all but facts because they were not disputed. This is an actual debate

strategy: to deliver so many lies so fast, that the opponent cannot possibly refute

them all in the time allotted. It is called the Gish gallop.



From Wikipedia: The Gish gallop is a rhetorical technique in which a person in a

debate attempts to overwhelm an opponent by presenting an excessive number of

arguments, with no regard for their accuracy or strength, with a rapidity that

makes it impossible for the opponent to address them in the time available. Each

point raised by the Gish galloper takes considerably longer to refute than to

assert. The technique wastes an opponent’s time and may cast doubt on the

opponent’s debating ability for an audience unfamiliar with the technique,

especially if no independent fact-checking is involved, or if the audience has

limited knowledge of the topics.



The Gish gallop, in combination with large areas of the country that exist in a

factual news desert because of vested Conservative corporate news organization

holdings, and because large numbers of individuals only consume news content

from social media that (as described in the Mueller Report) is rife with fake

content from Russian and domestic sources, and because of Jeff Bezos’s

Washington Post and other media leaders who decided that for this election they

would not endorse for president contrary to their history of always endorsing,

and because of Elon Musks’ massive social media platform formerly known as

Twitter — that unequivocally supports the lies and astonishingly fictional hoaxes of

the Big Lie cult; this is what allowed the Russians to defeat democracy in the U.S.

through a fascist war of disinformation. The lies caused a threshold crossing that

created not one, but two illegitimate United States presidential elections.

It was a threshold crossing just like with climate change where our climate has

now warmed beyond its evolutionary boundaries, both with untenable results. It

has now warmed to a dangerous level because we failed to act. We failed to act

because of lies and misinformation created by the Climate Change Counter

Movement (we all know what this is), and the Big Lie strategies of the Russian’s

Fascist dictator oligarchs abroad and domestically. When a system is changed

beyond its evolutionary boundaries, any system, it begins to collapse, and the

collapse will not self-restore unless the thing that caused it to begin collapsing is

removed.



These systems collapses are what climate science calls tipping, but system

collapse science applies to any system, anywhere. The most important of these

Earth systems collapses are: ice sheet and permafrost collapse, sea level rise with

barrier island and coastal wetlands collapses, forest collapses, collapse of the

Amazon, and shutdown of the Gulf Stream. Once these collapses begin, their

ability to sequester carbon diminishes and then reverses, so that now most of

these collapses are emitting greenhouse gases, not absorbing and sequestering

them.



The Amazon is now emitting, not sequestering, a gigaton of greenhouse gases

every year because of mortality where only about a quarter of this mortality is

from human abuses, and the rest is from drought and drought induced effects. If

we do not restore the rain machine in the Amazon by mid-century, Amazon

science says the point of no return will have been passed.



If allowed to continue, these collapses will emit greenhouse gases that dwarf

humankind’s unless we cool Earth below the tipping point – something the

elimination of future emissions tomorrow morning cannot do.



Our system of democracy is little different from any other system. If enough

democratic norms are destroyed, democratic institutions fail. They can be

restored if the perturbation to the system is removed before the point of no

return as in President Biden’s election in 2020, but if the system’s stress returns

and creates enough degradation, the point of no return would be passed and

democracy will fail for time frames that matter.

The Climate Change Connection

The email thefts from Hillary Clinton and John Podesta before the 2016

presidential election, and the email thefts related to the ClimateGate scandal in

2009, are prime examples of Russian interference creating illegitimate culture.

These emails were uploaded to the same Russian servers in Tomsk, Siberia, in the

city of Seversk. Seversk was one of Russia’s “closed” cities during the Cold War,

that remains closed to outsiders.



Meta from the stolen emails has now been traced to Ekaterinburg in Russia, at

the Institute of Radioelectonics and Information Technology at Ural Federal

University. Two individuals were identified in the meta, one with credentials in

climate science.



Both institutional and private “hackers” are known to be widespread in Russian

culture, where these efforts are looked at with high praise and pay by the Fascists

who run the place.



The Russians cherry picked quotations from the emails out of context that were

identified as climate science corruption or corruption by Clinton and Podesta. This

false propaganda was then popularized on Wikileaks and picked up by media and

Conservative voices far and wide, where the Gish gallop created a false reality

based on lies.



The damage from this propaganda attack on climate science remains in our

climate culture today in the form of mistrust in climate scientists because the lies

propagated by the Russians dominated the news cycle. This is identical to how

the untruths from the Big Lie cult have degraded trust in elected leaders because

the lies have dominated the news cycle and because of their profundity, in both

cases the lies have been impossible to refute.



Another of the great lies is the partisan politics myth. Liberals and conservatives

today are closer than at any point in contemporary times; that is, if one considers

the Big Lie cult is a figment of fascist strategy and is not a part of valid human

culture because it is a lie.



Beginning with the 2016 presidential election, true conservative leaders have

crossed what is now a fictitious “partisan divide” to support liberals and

presidential candidate Harris and denounce the Right’s candidate as a lying,

fascist, racist, rapist felon. Liberals andcConservatives have increasingly come

together to fight the fascist Russian strategies; they have not been increasingly

drawn apart into separate partisan groups as the lies would have us believe. Only

when we look at the Big Lie cult do we see a political divide, but this divide is

illegitimate because it is based on lies.



Good people on both the Left and the right often believe in fairness that tells

them the answer must be in the middle of the two sides of an issue. On Earth

One, maybe so. Today, the answer is not somewhere in the middle. The “middle”

if anything, has shifted to the political right, not the left. Our human rights have

been ground into the dirt. People of color are disrespected more today than in

recent memory. Environmental rules are not getting stronger, they are getting

weaker; because of diminished enforcement revenues since Reagan (another

fascist strategy to defeat actions for the commons), and also significantly from

obliteration of environmental rule and law by the illegitimate radical right.



The truth has been discarded, beginning with Reagan who killed the Equal Time

Act and the Fairness Doctrine. Then Dubya reneged on his promise to put a price

on carbon and reneged two weeks after inaugurated. The Left is not moving to

the Left, it is moving to the Right trying to reduce its losses and this movement

has only become stronger since the first time the Big Lie candidate and Russian

allies at home and abroad created a threshold crossing of the truth, that resulted

in the stolen 2016 election as per the Mueller Report.



Dems lost the election(s) because they were fooled by fascist lies, just like Hitler

fooled half the world, and fascist power-drunk, money hungry wannabee

dictators have been doing since time began; just like we are losing the war on

climate change.



True conservatives leaders weren’t fooled, but Dems were; just like both

conservatives and liberals have been fooled about climate change with the myths

that warming is not a big deal; it’s a conspiracy of the deep state, it’s an immoral

scheme of climate scientists to garner grant funding for their own personal

aggrandizement, or it’s something to worry about far in the future, or maybe it’s

even beneficial being warmer.



Without the extra perturbation to the evolutionary boundaries of the American

democratic cultural system from deceit, and to the evolutionary boundaries of

Earth systems from warming; without the perturbation to normals of truth and science where so many lies were Gish galloped into our minds as being undisputed truths, the thresholds to the destruction of our democratic system and to our climate system would not have been crossed.



This upcoming presidential administration is illegitimate because it was based on

lies, just like our climate culture is illegitimate because lies caused us to delay

action so much that irreversible and existential processes are now underway.

It’s up to us now, democracy and the future of mankind with climate change are

casualties of twenty-first century war, that our political, cultural Earth systems

have lost.



Resist.

(1) President Joe Biden’s Farewell Speech, January 15, 2025

[Bruce Melton is a professional engineer, environmental researcher, filmmaker, climate science education specialist, author, and director of the Climate Change Now Initiative founded in 2005. He has recently been involved in groundbreaking climate policy development where he was awarded a special achievement award by the Sierra Club.]