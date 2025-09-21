It should be axiomatic to any freedom-loving person that no one should be harmed for their beliefs, views, or opinions. Yet our country, the supposed citadel of freedom, has experienced assassinations, firings, and other negative actions toward those who express unpopular ideas. Upon learning of Kirk’s death, I thought of the period from 1963 to 1980, a seminal time of my life, and counted seventeen deaths, by guns, of people on the national stage who meant something to me. We are a tragically violent society.
LAMAR HANKINS / COMMENTARY / The death and life of Charlie Kirk
By Lamar Hankins / The Rag Blog / September 21, 2025
It should be axiomatic to any freedom-loving person that no one should be harmed for their beliefs, views, or opinions. Yet our country, the supposed citadel of freedom, has experienced assassinations, firings, and other negative actions toward those who express unpopular ideas. Upon learning of Kirk’s death, I thought of the period from 1963 to 1980, a seminal time of my life, and counted seventeen deaths, by guns, of people on the national stage who meant something to me. We are a tragically violent society.
As a leading constitutional rights organization has said throughout most of its history, the answer to views you don’t like is not violence or intimidation or retribution, but more speech.
Before Charlie Kirk’s killing, he was barely known to me. In fact, if you had asked me whether Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization, promoted views right, left, or center, I could not have given you an informed answer. Kirk was not on my radar. Since his death, I have learned why; he was a youth-influencer. He could not have cared less about those of us in our 80s. Maybe that was because some of us who lived through the civil rights struggles of the 1950s to 1970s could have educated him about why Martin Luther King, Jr., was not an “awful” person. King practiced non-violence, unlike the white people who killed four little girls with a bomb at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham in 1963, and the white killers of James Chaney, Michael Schwerner, and Andrew Goodman a year later. Did Kirk ever read King’s Letter From a Birmingham Jail? Had he done so, his views about race in this country might have been changed. Regardless, those of us with 80 years of living and learning could have explained to him that the term “awful” should be reserved for people who indiscriminately kill children because of their race, who murder peaceful civil rights workers trying to help black people register to vote, and those who kill people for what they believe or say.
We could have explained why the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was essential to combat the virulent racism in which we grew up. As a fellow “white” person, I could have explained that that law was not “an anti-white weapon,” but an effort to help black Americans become full participants in our society. It is not apparent in what he said that Kirk was even aware of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which was aimed at ending a century of unconstitutional black disenfranchisement by white racists, and the 1968 Fair Housing Act, which prohibited real estate advertisements that read “No blacks need apply.”
I grew up in a time when black people had separate water fountains in our local grocery store, were relegated to sitting in the back of city buses, and could not attend school with whites. I might have been able to fill in some gaps in Kirk’s education had I the chance to do so. I could have explained that the 1964 law he opposed made it possible for a black friend to have a career as a pilot for American Airlines, in spite of Kirk’s misgivings about his ability to fly the plane, something he had done for years before as an Air Force pilot.
Had I been able to sit down with Kirk for a talk, I might have helped him see that the color of a person’s skin has nothing to do with that person’s abilities or achievements. Perhaps I could have helped him see that an accomplished African-American woman on the Supreme Court was no more of a diversity hire than is the African-American man who sits on that court. When I was involved with hiring in a job I had before going to law school, all affirmative action meant was that we made sure that minorities and women were aware of job offerings, and their applications for employment were wanted. Discrimination on the basis of race or sex was forbidden.
Of course, this explanation would have meant that I would have to address Kirk’s sexism as well as his racism. He believed women should not have the freedom to work in occupations of their choice until after they stayed home and raised children. “The biggest thing is this: more younger women need to get married at a younger age and start having kids. The single woman issue is one of the biggest issues facing a civilization.” He even criticized birth control, claiming “It is awful, it’s terrible, and it creates very angry and bitter young ladies and young women.”
When women don’t get married young and have children, Kirk believed (without any evidence I could find) that there are terrible consequences: “We have more single women in their early 30’s that are the most depressed, suicidal, anxious, and lonely in America’s history because there’s a biological clock that’s going off and they realize that they’re not going to be able to have kids, that they’re not as desirable in the dating market or in the dating pool and so they start to lash out on the rest of society by voting democrat.” It takes an underdeveloped mind to not see that there are a range of choices available to women regarding marriage and child-bearing. It is not an either/or proposition.
It is unclear what made him think he had the right to direct the lives of other people in such a way. The same concerns involve his view that women did not have a right to make reproductive choices about their own bodies. Maybe he would have reconsidered that idea if a law insisted that he have a vasectomy now that he had fathered two children.
Kirk’s commitment to free speech seems to have fallen in the category of “free speech for me, but not for thee.” He wanted teachers fired whose ideas about gender identity did not match his. And he opposed gay rights in equal measure.
Of even greater concern to me is that Kirk did not support Jefferson’s views, echoed in the First Amendment, that the state and the church should be separated, neither impinging on the other. The evidence suggests that he was a Christian nationalist, the group that wants the United States controlled by Christians to the exclusion of everyone else.
Kirk was a virulent anti-semite, promoting “replacement theory” — the conspiracy theory that Jews are trying to replace white Americans with nonwhite immigrants. His conspiratorial nature led him to believe that “The philosophical foundation of anti-whiteness has been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country,” and he believed that Jews controlled “not just the colleges — it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.” His unqualified support for Israel did not negate his anti-semitism, but it earned him Netanyahu’s undying adoration.
Kirk’s views about Islam were on a par with his views of blacks and Jews. Islam was a danger to the United States. This past April, he said, “America has freedom of religion, of course, but we should be frank. Large dedicated Islamic areas are a threat to America.”
The more I review Kirk’s opinions, the more I think that there may not have been any way for me to have had a rational discussion with him. He did not want to think critically about these issues with someone whose age, education, and experience provided informed perspective. He wanted to influence young people, whom he saw as impressionable and malleable. Often, Kirk was nothing more than a glib troll with a microphone, not a thoughtful critic.
I could go on about his ideas, but I will stop now, except to point out the tragic irony of his views on gun control. “We must also be real. We must be honest with the population. Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty. I think it’s worth it. I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”
Rather than support sensible gun control, Kirk wanted more people in the U.S. to have guns. It was during a discussion about guns at Utah Valley University on September 9 that Kirk was killed. I don’t have answers for what to do about America’s love affair with guns, which take nearly 50,000 lives here each year. But I wish Kirk’s had not been one of those lives taken.
[Rag Blog columnist Lamar W. Hankins, a former San Marcos, Texas, City Attorney, has a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Houston.]